Red Gravy on Magazine to close, citing staffing, pandemic and hurricane woes

Red Gravy Cafe is closing after less than a year of serving rustic Italian fare on Magazine Street’s restaurant row. The restaurant’s last day of business will be Saturday (April 30).

Owner Roseann Rostoker blames bad timing and the combination of the pandemic, staff shortages and Hurricane Ida for the closure.

Rostoker and her husband and business partner, Lou Lombardo, are from New Jersey and Philadelphia, respectively. They moved to New Orleans 10 years ago and opened Red Gravy as a brunch and lunch spot on Camp Street in the Central Business District. It quickly became popular with downtown office workers.

In March 2020, when the pandemic forced people to work from home, Rostoker and Lombardo closed the doors on the Camp Street location. She instead cooked classic Italian dishes in their kitchen and delivered them to anyone interested.

In September 2020, they reopened Red Gravy in the spot that housed The Standard at 4206 Magazine St. The dinner bistro served Italian favorites such as lasagna, meatballs and handmade pasta. The new incarnation also offered weekend brunch.

The closure announcement came on Facebook with Rostoker saying: “For 10 years, we were just rolling along on Camp St, doing a fabulous brunch business and just living our lives. When Covid hit, we reevaluated our situation, and knowing we’d never last the forecasted 2 year business disruption, decided to move to Magazine St. During every new incarnation of Covid, every new shutdown, every new mandate, every new policy, we just kept pushing and digging deeper and deeper; trying to keep going and keep our magnificent staff employed. Hurricane Ida didn’t help; and instead made a bad situation worse.”

The statement continued: “Life has become a death by a thousand cuts for us. What was once the joy of my life, following a dream I had since I was 10 years old, was becoming an albatross around our necks. Many of you know Lou and I decided to move here after falling in love with the city back when he took me here for my 41st birthday. That was 19 years ago. We finally moved here in 2010 with the idea of following my lifelong dream of cooking for people as though they were eating at my table at home. To tell you now that I can no longer physically do it without the support of a full staff breaks my heart. When we have to turn away business because I can’t cook it all by myself; when I tell you I have to cut corners because it’s the only way I can get a plate out, you know this is no longer the dream of that little Italian girl from New Jersey. Finding such a warm reception on Magazine Street by all the local neighbors makes me feel loved. Having spent 10 spectacular years on Camp Street, knowing that visitors to this city came to see us, year after year, will always be a cherished memory.”

Rostoker stated that she and Lombardo plan to stay in New Orleans.