Poydras Home launches free conversations series with author of ‘Age Your Way’ on April 14 (sponsored)

Poydras Home is excited to introduce a new annual three-part speaker series beginning April 14. Poydras Home Conversations will host guest lecturers each spring, summer and fall, representing a wide range of topics. The first free event will be Thursday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the 1857 Hall of Poydras Home, 5354 Magazine St.

Poydras Home is excited to launch the series with our inaugural speaker, Debbie Pearson, RN, based on the insights from her best-seller book “Age Your Way: Create a Unique Legacy.”

Experience a practical introduction to life planning that extends patients’ voices when they can no longer speak for themselves.

Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of her book and its accompanying workbook, “The Blueprint to Age Your Way: Gather Your information. Document your wishes. Avoid the unthinkable.” Guests will also have the opportunity for a more personalized, small group workshop with the author as a follow-up.

Pearson shares her knowledge of advanced planning based on years of caring for patients and their families in a time of crisis and noting what they wish they had known earlier.

This informative event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged; please reach out to receptionist@poydrashome.com or call 504-897-0535. Due to the personalized nature of this event, attendance is limited to 40 guests.

Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres while learning about how to spark meaningful conversation with your loved ones to ensure their wishes are explored, considered and honored.

Founded in 1817, Poydras Home is enriching the lives of seniors and their families through personalized care and innovative programming in an intimate, compassionate community.

5354 Magazine St.

504-897-0535

www.poydrashome.com