Police book 18-year-old linked to 16 vehicle burglaries in Uptown neighborhoods

NOPD Second District officers arrested Mckenzie Fair, 18, on Thursday (April 7) in connection with multiple vehicle burglary incidents in Uptown neighborhoods.

After developing Fair as a suspect in multiple vehicle burglary incidents, detectives obtained a search warrant for Fair’s home. During the search, detectives discovered a handgun that had been reported stolen.

Fair was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for 16 counts of simple burglary, two counts of simple criminal damage to property and one count each of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, attempted simple burglary and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Fair remained jailed Monday on a $36,500 bond.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents or the arrested suspect is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.