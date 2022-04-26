Police blotter: Stabbing in Central City, shooting in Hollygrove

An argument between two women in a Central City home turned physical early Monday (April 25), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The women were fighting in in the 2400 block of Clara Street at about 12:30 a.m. when one armed herself with a knife and stabbed the 29-year-old victim.

Officers were called to the home and booked Misty Morris, 38, with aggravated battery, false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery, police said. Morris was later released on $7,000 bond, Sheriff’s Office records show.

On Saturday, a man was injured as he was chased by a gunman firing rounds on a Hollygrove street, according to the NOPD.

At about 6:45 p.m. at Pritchard Place and Dante Street, the victim was shot in the buttocks as he tried to escape the gunman. He was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.