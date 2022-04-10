Police blotter: Six men wounded in three shootings

Three shootings were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend.

A double shooting Saturday evening (April 9) injured two men in the 8100 block of Palmetto Street, near the Costco.

Second District officers were called to the area at 7:39 p.m. They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The Emergency Medical Service took them to the hospital.

Police said there was a single shooter in the incident. The victims have not been identified, police said.

Also on Saturday, four men opened fire at Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Prieur Street just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Two men, ages 38 and 36, were injured.

The victims were standing outside when the gunmen drove by and began shooting from the vehicle. As the victims fled, they were struck by bullets and fell.

A gunman injured two men on Friday night (April 8) in Central City. They were at South Claiborne Avenue and First Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a man opened fire in their direction.

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times. Another man suffered a single gunshot wound. Both were taken to the hospital by the EMS.

The investigations are ongoing. No additional information is currently available.

Anyone withl information that can aid in this investigation is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.