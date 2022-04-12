Police blotter: Shootings injure three men in Hollygrove, Hoffman Triangle

The New Orleans Police Department reported two overnight shootings, injuring three men, in Uptown neighborhoods.

Two were injured early Tuesday (April 12) in the Hollygrove area. Police were called to the 9000 block of Edinburgh Street at 1:07 a.m. They found 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The Emergency Medical Service took him to the hospital.

The second victim, a 19-year-old male, arrived separately to the emergency room. Police determined he had also been injured in the Hollygrove shooting.

Police learned of a shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood earlier Monday night (April 11) when the 31-year-old victim arrived at an emergency room just at 8:47 p.m. He had been injured in a shooting in the 3700 block of Washington Avenue, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.