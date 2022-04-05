Police blotter: Shooting, carjacking, three robberies

A shooting, carjacking and three robberies were reported Uptown since Friday (April 1).

A 49-year-old man was injured in shooting Monday afternoon (April 4). He was fighting with another man at about 3:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Washington Avenue, near the cemeteries in Central City.

The man took out a gun, shot the 49-year-old in the leg and fled. The Emergency Medical Service took the victim to the hospital.

A carjacking was reported in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue. A woman, 24, was parking her sport utility vehicle when two armed men approached. They demanded her vehicle at gunpoint, and she complied.

The gunmen fled in the victim’s blue 2011 GMC Terrain with Louisiana license plate 726 EQK.

Three robberies were reported on Friday (April 1). At about 7 p.m., a man followed two women, ages 41 and 29, from the streetcar to Josephine and South Robertson streets. He began tugging on their purses, and they pulled back.

He then produced a gun, and they turned over their purses. The gunman jumped into a black sport utility vehicle that had been waiting in the area.

At about 3:25 p.m. in the 4100 block of Erato Street, two people were fighting. One of them pulled out a gun and shot the other in the abdomen. The shooter took the victim’s property before fleeing. The NOPD did not provide information on the gender or age of the victim or perpetrator.

Another robbery took place at about 11:45 a.m. in Central City. A 38-year-old man was approached from behind while walking at St. Andrew and Clara streets. A man grabbed his wallet. The victim punched the robber in the chest and ran off without the wallet.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.