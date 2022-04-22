Police blotter: In Central City, double shooting and a shooting and car theft; woman wounded in Hollygrove shooting

Three shootings were reported in the past week in Uptown neighborhoods.

A 57-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening (April 21) in Hollygrove.

NOPD Second District officers found her suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at about 5:10 p.m.. in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The Emergency Medical Service took her to the hospital.

A 40-year-old man was shot and her car was stolen in Central City on Tuesday (April 19).

He was in his vehicle around midnight at Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way and St. Andrew Street when a group of armed men approached. The victim fled, leaving his vehicle running.

As the man was fleeing the scene, he was struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He victim’s vehicle — a black 2022 Honda Accord with Texas plates — was missing from the scene.

A double shooing was reported Saturday afternoon (April 16) in Central City. The two victims were walking in the 2200 block of Toledano Street, near South Liberty Street, at about 3:25 p.m. when a gunman shot at them multiple times.

One of the victims was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.