NOPD arrests suspect in armed robbery, attempted carjacking

The New Orleans Police Department arrested Tevis J. Stanton Jr., 20, on multiple charges including armed robbery, attempted carjacking and drug and firearm charges.

On Thursday (March 31), members of the NOPD’s Special Operations Division led a fugitive investigation in conjunction with Second District detectives in an ongoing armed robbery investigation.

Officers were able to locate Stanton and arrested him in the 1500 block of Saint Philip Street.

Stanton was wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a pickup truck and other items on March 22 in the Carrollton area. Three men were robbed at gunpoint at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Fern Street. The gunman drove off in a 2016 Ford F-150 belonging to one of the victims.

Officers found Stanton to be in possession of a handgun and eight rocks of crack cocaine at the time of his arrest.

Additionally, Stanton was found to be wanted by Sixth District detectives in connection with an attempted armed carjacking incident on Jan. 18 in the 700 block of Howard Avenue

Stanton was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of crack cocaine.

He remained jailed Monday morning on a $310,000 bond, according to Sheriff’s Office records.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.