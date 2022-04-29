Man shot to death in Irish Channel

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Irish Channel.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Second Street, where they discovered an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Detective Walter Edmond is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.