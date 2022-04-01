Leaky turbine spewing oil on Carrollton Power Plant neighbors, WWL-TV reports

Robert Morris, Uptown Messenger file photo

The state Department of Environmental Quality released a report confirming neighbors’ complaints that one of the Sewerage & Water Board’s aged turbines is leaking oil and spewing it over their property, the latest in a series of hazards surrounding the Carrollton Power Plant, David Hammer reported on WWL-TV.

As the S&WB spends millions to fix the outdated equipment that runs the city’s critical drainage and water pumps, the continual equipment failures damage Carrollton-area neighbors’ quality of life. An agency spokeswoman told Hammer the S&WB will meet with neighbors and is working with its insurance company on property damage claims and with turbine maker GE to schedule diagnostic tests on Turbine 5.