Woman found dead on Central City sidewalk

Woman was killed in Central City early Saturday (March 19), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 2:45 a.m., NOPD Sixth District officers went to the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street in response to a call. They found an unresponsive woman on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Service workers pronounced her dead at the scene.

No additional details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.