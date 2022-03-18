Where to score some freshly boiled crawfish

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

Sabree Hill, Uptown Messenger file photo

There were 16,000 lbs. of crawfish served at Crawfest 2011 at Tulane University Saturday afternoon. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)

March and April are prime time for crawfish in Louisiana. The best way to enjoy them is to gather your friends and boil your own, but sometimes you just need a fix. So we’ve put together this list of neighborhood spots where you can get your fill of good boiled mudbugs.

Whether you want to pick up a sack to-go or sit down and enjoy a plate with all the fixings, here are some Uptown businesses where you can get freshly boiled crawfish. If we missed your go-to spot, let us know in the comments. And of course, follow all Covid guidelines so that everyone can have a good time.

Ale on Oak
8124 Oak St.
504-324-6558
aleonoak.com

How much? Market
When? Saturdays- exact date to be announced 

Boil Seafood House
3340 Magazine St.
504-309-4532
boilseafoodhouse.com

How much? $9/ pound
When? Daily

Bourrée at Boucherie 
1510 S. Carrollton Ave. 
504-510-4040 
www.bourreenola.com 

How much? Market 
When? Starting soon. Check Facebook for details.

Courtyard Brewery 
1160 Camp St.
www.courtyardbrewery.square.site

How much? $7/ pound, $20/ 3 pounds
When? Sundays, including Easter

Cooter Brown’s
509 S. Carrollton Ave.
504-866-9104
www.cooterbrowns.com

How much? $16/ 2 pounds plus corn and potatoes
When? Saturday and Sunday, noon

Deanie’s Seafood
2200 Magazine St.
504-962-7760
www.deanies.com

How much? $10/ pound
When? Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Frankie & Johnny’s
321 Arabella St.
504-243-1234
www.frankieandjohnnys.net

How much? $8/ pound
When? Varies, call ahead

Miel Brewery & Taproom
405 Sixth St.
504-372-4260
www.mielbrewery.com

How much? $18 for 2-1/2 pounds plus fixings
When? Friday, noon-5 p.m.

Mukbang Seafood
8312 Oak St.
504-345-2695
www.facebook.com/mukbangseafoodnola

How much? Market
When? Daily

Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4214 Tchoupitoulas St.
504-266-2332
www.portorleans.com

How much? Market price, usually $16 for 2 pounds
When? Sundays, noon

Portside Lounge
3000 Dryades St.
504-503-0990
https://www.facebook.com/PortsideNOLA/

How much? Market
When? Saturday and Sunday

Redd’s Uptilly Taven
7601 Maple St.
504-301-1605
www.facebook.com/ReddsUptillyTavern

How much? Market
When? Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Rouses Markets
4645 Freret St.
504-355-0800
4500 Tchoupitoulas St.
504-896-7910
www.rouses.com

How much? $4/ pound
When? Daily

Sidecar Patio and Oyster Bar
1114 Constance St.
504-381-5079
www.sidecarnola.com

How much? Market
When? Saturday

Urban South Brewery
1645 Tchoupitoulas
504-267-4852
www.urbansouthbrewery.com/

Crawfish by Gulf Coast Crawfish.
How much? $15/ 2 pounds plus sides, $20/ 3 pounds plus sides, $35/ 5 pounds plus sides
When? Saturdays throughout the season. Check Facebook for details. 

