Where to score some freshly boiled crawfish

Sabree Hill, Uptown Messenger file photo

March and April are prime time for crawfish in Louisiana. The best way to enjoy them is to gather your friends and boil your own, but sometimes you just need a fix. So we’ve put together this list of neighborhood spots where you can get your fill of good boiled mudbugs.

Whether you want to pick up a sack to-go or sit down and enjoy a plate with all the fixings, here are some Uptown businesses where you can get freshly boiled crawfish. If we missed your go-to spot, let us know in the comments. And of course, follow all Covid guidelines so that everyone can have a good time.

Ale on Oak

8124 Oak St.

504-324-6558

aleonoak.com

How much? Market

When? Saturdays- exact date to be announced

Boil Seafood House

3340 Magazine St.

504-309-4532

boilseafoodhouse.com

How much? $9/ pound

When? Daily

Bourrée at Boucherie

1510 S. Carrollton Ave.

504-510-4040

www.bourreenola.com

How much? Market

When? Starting soon. Check Facebook for details.

Courtyard Brewery

1160 Camp St.

www.courtyardbrewery.square.site

How much? $7/ pound, $20/ 3 pounds

When? Sundays, including Easter

Cooter Brown’s

509 S. Carrollton Ave.

504-866-9104

www.cooterbrowns.com

How much? $16/ 2 pounds plus corn and potatoes

When? Saturday and Sunday, noon

Deanie’s Seafood

2200 Magazine St.

504-962-7760

www.deanies.com

How much? $10/ pound

When? Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Frankie & Johnny’s

321 Arabella St.

504-243-1234

www.frankieandjohnnys.net

How much? $8/ pound

When? Varies, call ahead

Miel Brewery & Taproom

405 Sixth St.

504-372-4260

www.mielbrewery.com

How much? $18 for 2-1/2 pounds plus fixings

When? Friday, noon-5 p.m.

Mukbang Seafood

8312 Oak St.

504-345-2695

www.facebook.com/mukbangseafoodnola

How much? Market

When? Daily

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4214 Tchoupitoulas St.

504-266-2332

www.portorleans.com

How much? Market price, usually $16 for 2 pounds

When? Sundays, noon

Portside Lounge

3000 Dryades St.

504-503-0990

https://www.facebook.com/PortsideNOLA/

How much? Market

When? Saturday and Sunday

Redd’s Uptilly Taven

7601 Maple St.

504-301-1605

www.facebook.com/ReddsUptillyTavern

How much? Market

When? Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Rouses Markets

4645 Freret St.

504-355-0800

4500 Tchoupitoulas St.

504-896-7910

www.rouses.com

How much? $4/ pound

When? Daily

Sidecar Patio and Oyster Bar

1114 Constance St.

504-381-5079

www.sidecarnola.com

How much? Market

When? Saturday

Urban South Brewery

1645 Tchoupitoulas

504-267-4852

www.urbansouthbrewery.com/

Crawfish by Gulf Coast Crawfish.

How much? $15/ 2 pounds plus sides, $20/ 3 pounds plus sides, $35/ 5 pounds plus sides

When? Saturdays throughout the season. Check Facebook for details.