Where to find a Friday fish fry in Uptown

It’s Lent, the season of the Friday fish fry. Below are some fish fry opportunities in the Uptown area. See here for the archdiocese’s complete list of church fish fries in the metro area.
In addition to the traditional church fish fries, some local restaurants are taking part in the United Way’s Fish Fry Fridays, a fundraising campaign for Hospitality Cares.
If you know of a fish fry in the Uptown area that’s not on this list, we invite you to leave the information in the comments section.
Holy Name of Jesus
6325 Cromwell Place (on the Loyola University campus)
March 11, 25; April 8
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Fried fish or shrimp with sides, $12 ($10 child); fish and shrimp combo with sides, $14
Pick up or dine in.
hnjchurch.org
Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church
1230 S. Carrollton Ave. (in the backyard)
March 11, 25; April 8.
5 to 8 p.m.
Fried fish plate, $10. Fish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, fries and bread
504-866-3669
Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 15676
Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans
4500 S. Claiborne Ave.
Every Friday during Lent
Lunch pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chef David’s fried fish platter, $8. Fish, potato salad, peas, a cookie and a drink.
Call to order: 504-494-3951
Proceeds benefit the Salvation Army’s youth group.
Fish Fry Fridays
The Fish Fry Fridays campaign is a fundraising event to benefit Hospitality Cares, a partnership between Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and United Way of Southeast Louisiana. The Hospitality Cares program provides resources for New Orleans metro area hospitality industry employees.
Participating restaurants will donate $1 per fish fry entrée sold.
Annunciation Restaurant
1016 Annunciation St.
Crispy fried catfish, $29
Fried catfish with garlic steak fries and onion rings accompanied by housemade tartar sauce
Dine-in, take-out with phone order
504-568-0245
annunciationrestaurant.com
The Avenue Pub
1732 St Charles Ave.
Beer battered fish & chips, $14.50
Traditional English fish & chips with creamy cucumber salad and fries
Dine-in, take-out with phone order
504-586-9243
avenuepub.com
Cafe Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
Catfish Amandine, $14
Louisiana catfish, toasted almonds, lemon-brown butter, green beans, rice
Dine-in, take-out with phone or online order
504-568-1157
www.cafereconcile.org
The Commissary
634 Orange St.
Fried Des Allemands Catfish, $14
Catfish with bean salad, mirliton slaw, cornbread, tartar sauce
Dine-in, take-out with online order
504-274-1850
thecommissarynola.com
Mahony’s Po-boys & Seafood
3454 Magazine St.
Catfish Pontchartrain, $23.95
Fried catfish filet over seafood butter rice, smothered with our Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish and blue crab Alicia sauce, served with side of collard greens and French bread.
Dine-in, take-out with phone or online order
504-899-3374
mahonyspoboys.com
Mister Mao
4501 Tchoupitoulas St.
Salt & Pepper Shrimp,$24
Salt & Pepper Shrimp with bok choy fried rice (accoutrements seasonal and subject to change)
Dine-in
504-345-2056
mistermaonola.com
Ruby Slipper – Uptown
2802 Magazine St.
Grilled Fish St. Peter: $16
Grilled fish of the day over cheesy grit cake, sautéed spinach, and tomatoes, a skewer of grilled shrimp, finished with creole mustard hollandaise
Dine-in, take-out with online order
www.therubyslippercafe.net
