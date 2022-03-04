Where to find a Friday fish fry in Uptown

It’s Lent, the season of the Friday fish fry. Below are some fish fry opportunities in the Uptown area. See here for the archdiocese’s complete list of church fish fries in the metro area.

In addition to the traditional church fish fries, some local restaurants are taking part in the United Way’s Fish Fry Fridays, a fundraising campaign for Hospitality Cares.

If you know of a fish fry in the Uptown area that’s not on this list, we invite you to leave the information in the comments section.

Holy Name of Jesus

6325 Cromwell Place (on the Loyola University campus)

March 11, 25; April 8

5 to 7:30 p.m.

Fried fish or shrimp with sides, $12 ($10 child); fish and shrimp combo with sides, $14

Pick up or dine in.

hnjchurch.org

Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church

1230 S. Carrollton Ave. (in the backyard)

March 11, 25; April 8.

5 to 8 p.m.

Fried fish plate, $10. Fish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, fries and bread

504-866-3669

Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 15676

Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans

4500 S. Claiborne Ave.

Every Friday during Lent

Lunch pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chef David’s fried fish platter, $8. Fish, potato salad, peas, a cookie and a drink.

Call to order: 504-494-3951

Proceeds benefit the Salvation Army’s youth group.

Fish Fry Fridays

The Fish Fry Fridays campaign is a fundraising event to benefit Hospitality Cares, a partnership between Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and United Way of Southeast Louisiana. The Hospitality Cares program provides resources for New Orleans metro area hospitality industry employees.

Participating restaurants will donate $1 per fish fry entrée sold.

Annunciation Restaurant

1016 Annunciation St.

Crispy fried catfish, $29

Fried catfish with garlic steak fries and onion rings accompanied by housemade tartar sauce

Dine-in, take-out with phone order

504-568-0245

annunciationrestaurant.com

The Avenue Pub

1732 St Charles Ave.

Beer battered fish & chips, $14.50

Traditional English fish & chips with creamy cucumber salad and fries

Dine-in, take-out with phone order

504-586-9243

avenuepub.com

Cafe Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Catfish Amandine, $14

Louisiana catfish, toasted almonds, lemon-brown butter, green beans, rice

Dine-in, take-out with phone or online order

504-568-1157

www.cafereconcile.org

The Commissary

634 Orange St.

Fried Des Allemands Catfish, $14

Catfish with bean salad, mirliton slaw, cornbread, tartar sauce

Dine-in, take-out with online order

504-274-1850

thecommissarynola.com

Mahony’s Po-boys & Seafood

3454 Magazine St.

Catfish Pontchartrain, $23.95

Fried catfish filet over seafood butter rice, smothered with our Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish and blue crab Alicia sauce, served with side of collard greens and French bread.

Dine-in, take-out with phone or online order

504-899-3374

mahonyspoboys.com

Mister Mao

4501 Tchoupitoulas St.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp,$24

Salt & Pepper Shrimp with bok choy fried rice (accoutrements seasonal and subject to change)

Dine-in

504-345-2056

mistermaonola.com

Ruby Slipper – Uptown

2802 Magazine St.

Grilled Fish St. Peter: $16

Grilled fish of the day over cheesy grit cake, sautéed spinach, and tomatoes, a skewer of grilled shrimp, finished with creole mustard hollandaise

Dine-in, take-out with online order

www.therubyslippercafe.net

The Salvation Army fish fry was added to this list after posting.