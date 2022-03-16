The wild, wild creation: Mardi Gras Indians will take to the streets on Sunday

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

Masking Indians will gather in Central City this weekend for Super Sunday, a procession and festival celebrating their heritage and culture in a magnificent display of hand-sewn suits, singing, dancing and chanting.

Super Sunday is free and open to the public. The festival in and around A.L. Davis Park will include food and drink vendors, live music and cultural activities. The procession begins and ends at the park.

The Hot 8 Brass Band, Young Pinstripe Brass Band, TBC Brass Band, Rechell Cook, 21st Century Brass Band, Regeneration Band, D.J. Captain Charles, D.J. Jubilee, Keedy Black and the BRW R&B Singing Group will be among the entertainers.

Clubs including the Young Men Olympian, Lady Buckjumpers, N’awlins D’awlins Baby Dolls and Prince of Wales will march with the Indians.

The festival starts around 11 a.m. on Sunday (March 20) at A.L. Davis Park, 2699 LaSalle St. The parade will commence at 1 p.m. along this route:

START: LaSalle Street & Washington Avenue

Proceed down LaSalle

Left on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (against traffic)

Left on South Claiborne Avenue (against traffic)

Left on Washington

END: Washington & LaSalle

The Central City extravaganza, presented by the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council, is the first of three traditional Super Sunday processions that traditionally happen each year. It takes place on the third Sunday in March, around St. Joseph’s Day.

Parking and transportation

Before the parade begins or when crowd size warrants, the New Orleans Police Department will close the route to vehicles. Plan ahead and avoid streets that intersect with the parade route. Track the lead and tail of the parade with routewise.nola.gov.

Parking will be prohibited on Sunday from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the following streets:

LaSalle from Sixth to Second streets

Washington from Magnolia to South Liberty streets

Third Street from LaSalle to Freret Street

Freret from Third to Washington

Expect delays on the following bus lines: 15 ,16, 27 and 28. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

This post was updated at 4 p.m. on March 16 with information from the Mardi Gras Indian Council, including a list of the performers and marching groups and a change in time for the start of the festival.