Suspect sought in shooting death of woman in Central City

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for William Powell III, 39, in the investigation of a homicide early on March 19, in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street.

At about 2:45 a.m. on March 19, NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of a woman down. Upon arrival, officers found Ciara Bullock lying on the sidewalk.

Bullock was declared dead at the scene. She was 35. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office found that Bullock died of gunshot wounds.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed Powell as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on a charge of second-degree murder. Officials believe Powell may have fled to the Jackson, Mississippi, area.

Court records show Powell pleaded guilty to weapons charges in 2017 and was sentenced to seven years, with credit for time served.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.