Police seek vehicle in Hoffman Triangle double homicide that killed a 13-year-old boy

The NOPD is requesting assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in the ongoing investigation of the double homicide on March 15 at South Roman Street and Washington Avenue. A 13-year-old boy was killed in the shooting.

The pictured vehicle, possibly a black Toyota Corolla or Yaris, was seen leaving the scene after the shooting took place. Detectives are seeking the vehicle and the occupants of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the listed vehicle of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.