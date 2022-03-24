Police blotter: Two shootings, carjacking, armed robbery, burglary

Crimes reported this week by the New Orleans Police Department in Uptown neighborhoods include two shootings, an aggravated burglary and the armed theft of two pickup trucks.

Double shooting: A double shooting injured a woman and a man in Central City on Wednesday afternoon (March 23). They were walking near Magnolia Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 1 p.m. when gunfire erupted.

The woman, who has not been identified, suffered a graze wound to her leg. The Emergency Medical Medical Service brought her to the hospital. The 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital via private conveyance, police said.

Armed robbery: A pickup was stolen at gunpoint in the Carrollton area Tuesday night (March 22).Three men were in the 1200 block of Fern Street at about 8:30 p.m. when a man walked up, showed them his gun and demanded their property.

The victims, ages 41, 26 and 22, complied. The gunman fled in the 22-year-old’s silver 2016 Ford F-150 with Louisiana license plate Z183087.

Carjacking: A 64-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Central City on Tuesday evening. He was near First and Clara streets at about 4:45 p.m. when two armed men demanded his vehicle and cash. He complied, and the two gunmen fled in his gray 2002 Dodge Ram.

Aggravated burglary: On Tuesday morning, a woman was attacked in her home in what the NOPD classifies as a domestic aggravated burglary.

At about 10 a.m., the assailant entered her home in the 1200 block of Freret Street through a side window. He physically assaulted the 23-year-old woman until she passed out. Waylon Smith, 24, is wanted in the attack.

Shooting: A shooting injured a man in the Lower Garden District on Sunday afternoon (March 20). A resident told an officer working a detail about the shooting at about 1:25 pm. He found a man in the 500 block of St. Thomas Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Emergency Medical Service transported him to the hospital.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.