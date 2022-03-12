Neighborhood Cares Day in Central City postponed

From the Mayor’s Engagement Office

The Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office announced it will regretfully postpone the Neighborhood Cares Day in Central City due to inclement weather. The re-scheduled event will be held next Saturday (March 19) at the Keller Community Center, 1814 Magnolia St., from 9 a.m. to noon.

City departments, residents, churches, schools and businesses in Central City will come together to beautify and clean the neighborhood. Residents will also be able to enjoy free food and music, free COVID-19 tests and vaccines, job opportunities, a resource fair and more.

The Central City Neighborhood Cares Day is held in partnership with HandsOn New Orleans, PeeWee’s Crabcakes, Heard Dat Kitchen, New Orleans East Hospital and CORE New Orleans.

For more information, visit nola.gov/nci.