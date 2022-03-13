Man shot to death near Oak Street in Carrollton neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide in the Carrollton neighborhood.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday (March 13), Second District officers responded to the 8300 block of Zimpel Street, near Dante Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 47-year-old male victim suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Detective John Bakula is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.