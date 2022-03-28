Man shot to death in Hollygrove

A man was shot to death in Hollygrove on Friday (March 25), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Second District officers responding to a report of gunfire at 7:37 p.m. found Derwin Bernard in the 3000 block of Eagle Street, near Earhart Boulevard. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Emergency Medical Service took him to the University Medical Center, where he died. Bernard was 32.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.