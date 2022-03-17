Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Central City street

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening (March 16) in Central City. at the intersection of Willow and Third streets that left one person dead.

At about 6:45 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at Willow and Third streets. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male inside of a vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

No additional details are available at this time. Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Stephanie Gray is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.