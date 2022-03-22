Magasin Vietnamese Café closes on Magazine, joins Mukbang on Oak Street

Uptown Messenger file photo

Magasin Vietnamese Café recently closed its Magazine Street location, but the Magasin egg rolls, pho, vermicelli and other menu favorites can now be found on Oak Street.

The owners of Magasin, formerly at 4201 Magazine St., and Mukbang Seafood at 8312 Oak St. have merged the two restaurants. The Oak Street restaurant’s menu will pull double duty and offer Mukbang’s buttery boiled seafood and Magasin’s Vietnamese favorites.

“The building was sold, and our lease ended last year,” said Mukbang and Magasin owner Kim Nguyen. “We figured the merging of the two businesses would be a great new beginning since the building on Oak is a 3,000 square foot space.

“A plus side is having our staff cross-trained and lower overhead,” she said. “Inflation has been crazy, and this will tackle the employment issue that all restaurants are facing.”

The merger took place two weeks ago, and Nguyen said that her regular customers love the new concept and are enjoying the expanded menu.

“We have been serving our regulars, and Uber Eats is busy as usual,” she said. “Customers love the idea of being able to enjoy Magasin and Mukbang together. It’s been something we’ve had to get used to. Our chef is much happier.”

Magasin opened on Magazine Street in 2012, when Vietnamese food offerings were limited in the Uptown area. Mukbang Seafood opened last year and serves a menu of garlicky Viet-Cajun boiled seafood, po-boys and platters. Another location, Magasin Kitchen, remains open at 611 O’Keefe Ave. in the Warehouse District.

Mukbang is now open for lunch as well as dinner. Its hours are noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.