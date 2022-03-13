Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade blessed with sun and fun

Despite the dire weather forecast, warm sunshine and light breezes blessed watchers and riders Saturday (March 12) at the 2022 Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade. After a two-year hiatus, the annual parade was back rolling through the Lower Garden District with what organizers, the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Committee, said was “the largest membership ever (1,400 plus).”

Beads, toys, candy and cabbages were tossed from 29 floats. Walking club members passed out flowers, along with kisses for friends and family. And parade watchers boogied with dance troupe members as they swished and swayed past the crowd.

The Irish Channel parade was one of the first events canceled by pandemic precautions in 2020. So this year the Algiers Irish Rebels floats leading the parade carried the 2020 Algiers grand marshal and colleen Steven and Julia Savois.

This year’s Irish Channel grand marshal duties were shared by Sean, Kelly and Brad Burke, and the 2020 (and 2021) grand marshal was Frank Denny.