Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade blessed with sun and fun

A parade goer takes a selfie near the beginning of the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday (March 12) . (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Despite the dire weather forecast, warm sunshine and light breezes blessed watchers and riders Saturday (March 12) at the 2022 Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade. After a two-year hiatus, the annual parade was back rolling through the Lower Garden District with what organizers, the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Committee, said was “the largest membership ever (1,400 plus).”
Beads, toys, candy and cabbages were tossed from 29 floats. Walking club members passed out flowers, along with kisses for friends and family. And parade watchers boogied with dance troupe members as they swished and swayed past the crowd.
The Irish Channel parade was one of the first events canceled by pandemic precautions in 2020. So this year the Algiers Irish Rebels floats leading the parade carried the 2020 Algiers grand marshal and colleen Steven and Julia Savois.
This year’s Irish Channel grand marshal duties were shared by Sean, Kelly and Brad Burke, and the 2020 (and 2021) grand marshal was Frank Denny.
Beads, toys and cabbages fly from the floats. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Float riders drop beads to the crowd of revelers. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Irish Channel parade had 29 floats to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A parade goer walks away with another strand of beads near the beginning of the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A float rider passes out cabbages near the beginning of the parade on Saturday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Krewe of Thoth waling group members Tim Fitzpatrick, right, and Tim Perrin pass out flowers and beads on Magazine Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Tim Perrin joins the dancers with the Alter Egos walking group. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Cabbages were plentiful along the route. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A member of the Krewe of Thoth walking group hands out flowers. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Delaney McConnell, left, and Erin McConnell, sisters-in-law from Destin and Atlanta, respectively, grab beads and cabbages at the corner of Magazine and Felicity streets. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Channing Jackson, 8, packs up her parade booty. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)