Passenger dies, driver injured when car crashes into floodwall in Lower Garden District

The New Orleans is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Friday night (March 18) at the floodwall in the Lower Garden District that left one person deceased and a second injured.

At about 10:15 p.m., NOPD Traffic Division officers responded to a vehicle crash near Tchoupitoulas and Felicity streets. They determined that a black BMW sedan was traveling east on Tchoupitoulas Street when it left the roadway and struck the nearby floodwall, coming to rest in the grass near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Felicity streets.

Investigators determined there were two occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The passenger in the vehicle, an adult female, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan, an adult male, was transported via EMS to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

No further information is currently available. Investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the decedent in this incident upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6205.