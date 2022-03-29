Double shooting in Hoffman Triangle leaves one man dead

The NOPD is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Tuesday (March 29) in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood.

At 3:43 a.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a report of gunfire at South Derbigny and Josephine streets. They discovered a male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. A second male victim, also having sustained a gunshot wound, was found nearby.

Both victims were transported by the Emergency Medical Service to a local hospital, where the first victim was later pronounced dead. At that time, the signal for the incident was changed to a homicide.

The injured man is 32 years old. Police did not know the age and identity of the homicide victim. No additional details are currently available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the homcide victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of his family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.