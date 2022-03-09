City begins neighborhood cleanup initiative with Central City event

On Saturday (March 12), the Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office will be joined by residents, churches, schools and businesses for a community care day and resource fair in Central City. The event kicks off the city’s Neighborhood Cares Initiative.

In coordination with Hands On New Orleans, volunteers will be able to beautify the neighborhood by removing litter and debris near the Keller Community Center, 1814 Magnolia St., and the surrounding streets. Residents will also be able to enjoy free food, free Covid-19 tests and vaccines, music, a resource fair and more.

The event will be held at the Keller Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon. To volunteer, register here. To organize a cleanup event in your neighborhood, click here.