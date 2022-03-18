Caravane Festival to celebrate all things French on Saturday

Alliance Française de La Nouvelle-Orléans is presenting Caravane Festival — le jour de la francophonie — on Saturday (March 19) at the AFNO Garden District home.

The French language and Francophone culture is celebrated on International Francophonie Day, officially March 20, throughout France and its former colonies.

AFNO invites its neighbors to participate in the international Caravane des dix mots (Caravane of Ten Words) project to promote, in partnership with Nous Foundation, the voices of Louisiana in the French-speaking world.

In the Caravane des dix mots, French speakers from all over the world give their definitions of 10 chosen words, definitions that depend on one’s experience, history or even the other languages one speaks.

This project is shared with French speakers from Quebec, Benin, Burundi, Egypt, Togo, China and even Belgium and Romania, who will also give their definitions of divulgâcher, décalé, ébaubi, époustouflant, farcer, kaï, méduser, pince-moi, saperlipopette et tintamarre.

The French speakers and non-French speakers of New Orleans are encouraged to create a dialogue between words of the French language and their cultures.

This festival will be shaped by collaborative activities open to all, workshops for children and adults, and a dance performance by Les ReBelles, a concert with Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes and other artistic surprises.

Caravane Festival will be held at Alliance Française de La Nouvelle-Orleans, 1519 Jackson Ave., on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. It includes a full afternoon of artistic and collaborative workshops for children and adults.

Admission is free until 5 p.m .and $5 after 5 p.m. For AFNO members, it is free all day. The event is open to all, French and English speaking.

The schedule

2 – 8 p.m. Music, bar and information in the backyard.

3 – 8 p.m. French crêpes and pastries with French Stall

2 – 5 p.m. Collaborative workshops and activities for all

For kids

1:30 – 3 p.m. Petits penseurs philosophical workshop. Register here.

3:30 – 5 p.m. Workshop: What is the Francophonie? Register here.

For adults

2 – 5 p.m. Collaborative mural in the AFNO backyard

3: 30 – 5 p.m. Music and songwriting workshop with Sam Craft. Register here.

5 – 8 p.m. Concert and performances

5:30 p.m. Performance by Les ReBelles

6:30 p.m. Concert with Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes

The Alliance Française de La Nouvelle- Orléans is a private nonprofit provider of French language and culture education in the New Orleans area.