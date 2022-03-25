Buku Music & Art Festival celebrates a decade at Mardi Gas World on Saturday and Sunday

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

The 2022 Buku Music & Art Festival, a celebration of the progressive subculture of New Orleans, will take place at Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place, on Saturday (March 26) and Sunday (March 27) from 1 to 11 p.m.

Residents in the Lower Garden District and Irish Channel may feel the impact of traffic. Parking will be in the Convention Center parking lots.

The festival attracts about 20,000 music fans. No street closures are anticipated; however, traffic congestion is expected along Tchoupitoulas Street. Buku organizers have contracted officers assigned to traffic and perimeter detail.

Performers including Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland, glbl wrmng, Ncognita, Svdden Death and Baby Keem. Tickets are $140 for one day and $259 for both days, plus fees.

Performances will end at 11 p.m. both nights. Sound levels will be monitored on and off site throughout the event.