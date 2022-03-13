13-year-old boy killed in Hoffman Triangle double homicide

A shooting Tuesday evening (March 15) in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood left two victims, including a 13-year-old boy, dead, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Sixth District officers responded to reports of a shooting at South Roman Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. They found a juvenile and an adult male with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical technicians were summoned to the scene and pronounced both victims dead.

The juvenile has been identified in media reports as Byron Kelly Jr., a seventh-grader at Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School. He was walking to a store when the gunfire broke out.

The NOPD has not identified the other victim. His name and age will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.