Suspect in Costco carjacking arrested, linked to multiple other violent crimes

A suspect was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in the carjacking that injured a woman at the Costco gas station on Feb. 1. He has also faces charges in other violent crimes.

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals o apprehended Tyrese Harris, 18, in 1500 block of Milton Street, in the St. Bernard area of Gentilly. On Monday (Feb. 7), police added further charges in unrelated incidents, including the second-degree murder of a 12-year-old.

He was out on bond for another incident when the Costco carjacking occurred.

The brutal carjacking in mid-afternoon on busy South Carrollton Avenue caught the public’s attention at time when carjackings have become an everyday occurrence.

The victim, identified in media reports as 45-year-old realtor Kelleye Rhein, was pumping gas when a carjacker got in her vehicle and drove off. She held onto the car and was dragged 40 feet, suffering a fractured skull and multiple cuts.

Police reported on Monday that Harris has been linked to other violent crimes. Ramon Antonio Vargas reports on NOLA.com that Harris is charged in the recent killing of a 12-year-old boy in New Orleans East.

The boy, Derrick Cash, was found on Michoud Boulevard near a black Jeep Cherokee that had been stolen from a valet at the Pontchartrain Hotel on St. Charles Avenue, Vargas reports.

Sixth District detectives also identified Harris as a suspect in an attempted armed carjacking that occurred on Jan. 18 in the 700 block of Howard Avenue, police said.

In addition to charges in the boy’s murder and the Costco carjacking, Harris faces charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

Sheriff’s Office records indicate that Harris remained jailed Monday and had not yet been arraigned.

Records show Harris was arrested in August in an armed robbery but currently faces only a charge of aggravated flight from an officer for that incident. He has been out on bond since Nov. 16, 2021, with a pretrial conference set for Feb. 22.

Fox News reports that the August arrest was for an incident in the Irish Channel, where three men stole a Toyota Camry and a cellphone at gunpoint.