Shooting on parade route leaves teenager injured

A teenager was shot Thursday night as the Muses parade passed on St. Charles Avenue parade route, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Sixth District officers patrolling the area heard sounds of gunfire at St. Charles and Josephine Street at about 9:15 p.m. Officers found a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshots.

The Emergency Medical Service transported the teen to the University Medical Center. The victim is in stable condition, EMS officials said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.