Police blotter: Shooting, armed robbery, two carjackings

A shooting on South Claiborne, an armed robbery on St. Charles Avenue, and carjackings on Jackson Avenue and Gen. Ogden Street are among the crimes reported recently by the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD is investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday (Feb. 15) in the 2100 block of South Claiborne Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Initial reports show that 6th District officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. They found a 23-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The Emergency Medical Service transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said the victim had been arguing with another man, who produced a gun and fired.

On Monday afternoon (Feb. 14), an armed robbery was reported in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, near Jackson Avenue.

At about 12:45 p.m., two armed men entered the business and demanded money from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint. After she gave them the cash, they ordered her to lie down and fled.

Two carjackings were also reported in Uptown neighborhoods during the past week. On Friday (Feb. 11), a 27-year-old man was in the 900 block of Jackson when two armed men demanded that he get out of his car.

He got out but grabbed the passenger door as the carjackers tried to flee. They dragged the victim until the vehicle crashed and the victim fell.

The carjackers abandoned the damaged vehicle and fled in another car. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A woman was carjacked on Thursday (Feb. 10) at about 3:15 p.m. She was getting out of her car in the 1300 block of Gen. Ogden Street when a man demanded her keys at gunpoint.

She turned over her keys, and the gunman and two other men fled in her 2014 white Ford Fusion.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.