Police blotter: Carjacking in Irish Channel, armed robbery in Carrollton

On Wednesday night (Feb. 16), a woman was carjacked on Magazine Street and, about an hour later, another woman was held up at gunpoint on Oak Street. That attempt, however, was thwarted when the thief failed to start the car.

At about 9:20 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was sitting in the backseat of her car on Magazine and Toledano streets when an armed man walked up and ordered her out of the vehicle.

The carjacker drove off in her white Nissan Altima with Louisiana license plate 718 EXY.

At about 10:20 p.m., two men approached a 21-year-old woman in the 7600 block of Oak Street. They demanded her car keys at gunpoint.

The victim put the keys in her backpack, then dropped the backpack and ran. One of the men took the backpack but was not able to get the car started.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.