Man stabbed to death inside Hollygrove home

The NOPD is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Tuesday (Feb. 1) in Hollygrove..

At around 9:25 p.m., NOPD Second District officers responded to a house in the 8700 block of Apricot Street for a domestic disturbance call.

Upon arrival officers found a man inside the home suffering from multiple stab wounds. The New Orleans Emergency Medical Service pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide Detective Brittney Kimbrough is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free.