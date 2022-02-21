Man shot to death in Costco parking lot after domestic dispute, the NOPD says

A man was found dead in the Costco parking lot on Sunday evening (Feb. 20) after a domestic dispute turned deadly, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At around 7 p.m., the man was shot in the parking lot at 3900 Dublin St. He was on the ground with a gunshot wound when Second District officers arrived, and medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene. He was 44.

A male suspect was taken into custody, the NOPD said. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, pending notification of family members.

Homicide Detective Walter Edmond is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300.