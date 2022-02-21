Gunmen steal Good Samaritan’s car after comes to the aid of a robbery victim

A man’s car was stolen after he tried to help an armed robbery victim early Monday (Feb. 21) on South Claiborne Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Two men held up a 47-year-old man at gunpoint not long after midnight in the 2000 block of South Claiborne, police said.

During the robbery, a 65-year-old man got out of his car to help the victim, and the two gunmen got into the car and drove off.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.