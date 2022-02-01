Four men indicted in university-area carjacking spree

A grand jury on Wednesday (Jan. 26) delivered a 12-count true bill indictment to four men, charging them in a Jan. 15 carjacking spree that included five Uptown incidents.

Camron Bryant, 19; Ivory Grant, 18; Keyhaid McGee, 19; and Larry Winbush, 22, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and 11 counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

All four were already in custody and remained jailed on Tuesday (Feb. 1), Sheriff’s Office records show. Bryant’s bond was set at $50,000, and Grant and McGee are held on a $55,000 bond. Winbush, who faces charges outside of the grand jury indictment that include armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and simple burglary, has a $180,000 bond.

The robbery spree that led to the indictments included armed carjackings in the 1200 block of Adams Street, the 2200 block of Audubon Street, the 2800 block of Palmer Street and the 300 block of State Street and an armed robbery in the 300 block of Audubon Street. All occurred on a Saturday afternoon, Jan. 15.

The suspects are also charged with armed carjackings in Gentilly and St. Roch. Records indicate Bryant, Grant and Winbush were arrested Jan. 15 and McGee was arrested the next day