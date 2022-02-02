Carjacker runs over victim at Costco gas station

A woman was run over by a carjacker in her own car at the Costco gas station on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 1), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 45-year-old woman was pumping gas at the Costco in the 3800 block of South Carrollton Avenue at about 2:50 p.m. when a man got in her sport utility vehicle and began to drive off. When she tried to stop him by holding on to her vehicle, she was rolled over, police said.

The carjacker fled in the stolen SUV, and the victim was taken to the hospital. NOLA.com reports that she arrived at the hospital unconscious with injuries to her face and arm.

A Costco customer who stopped to fill up her tank describes the incident in a Facebook post:

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.