S&WB in final stages of emergency water line repair on Panola

From the Sewerage & Water of New Orleans

On Friday (Jan. 28), at approximately 7 p.m., the Sewerage & Water Board is scheduled to begin the final stage of the emergency water line repair in the 8100 block of Panola between South Carrollton Avenue and Dublin Street.

Last week’s test closure successfully routed water around the damaged 48-inch main and S&WB officials remained in contact with Children’s Hospital to make sure their systems were maintaining adequate pressure.

During the repair, customers should expect the same water pressure they experienced during the test closure on Thursday evening (Jan. 20). For most residential customers, the change is likely to be undetectable, according to the S&WB.

Customers who experience low or no water pressure should always call the agency’s Emergency Call Center at 504-52-WATER.