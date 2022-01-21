Spyre’s #InSpyreMeDaily Challenge Awards Locals for Healthy Habits (sponsored)

Our city of New Orleans inspires us to live our best lives, always. To start the new year with a healthy outlook, Spyre is excited to introduce the #InSpyreMeDaily Challenge!

Located at 1772 Prytania Street in the heart of New Orleans’ Lower Garden District, Spyre debuts a thoughtful renovation of the former, historic Norwegian Seamen’s Church building and grounds.The mission is to create a welcoming space with a dynamic range of health offerings where guests and members can address their unique health concerns in a way that’s best suited for them. Spyre believes healthy living involves the body, mind, and spirit.

Each week, January 10th – Feb 4th, those who post photos of themselves doing these activities rack up points to win a free 3-month membership (each week)!

The goal is to provide long-term solutions by looking at the root cause of various health concerns and apply a customized, holistic approach to wellness in an environment that is sympathetic to that purpose.

Spyre also aims to remove the intimidation factor of trying new approaches to health with educational outreach and free community programming. The environment is designed to feel welcoming to all by offering something for everyone, whether very familiar with holistic wellbeing or new to the concept altogether.

Day passes and memberships extend the greatest opportunities to benefit from the variety of healing modalities available, ranging from a gym, infrared sauna, hot and cold plunges, meditation room, one of the nation’s few Zerobody dry floats, group exercise classes and outdoor lap pool within the lushly landscaped courtyard punctuated by a labyrinth for walking meditations.

This game of connection within the community is Spyre’s way of exploring New Orleans’ holistic health brands, parks, restaurants, and more that feed every part of the soul! Stepping into 2022 with intention, and bring the whole city along!

Spyre Center

1772 Prytania St

504-900-0980