NOPD announces arrests in Uptown carjackings

The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrests of three suspects, including one juvenile, in recent Uptown carjackings and vehicle thefts. Police have also obtained arrest warrants in a carjacking near St. Charles and Louisiana avenues and arrested a suspect in a Hoffman Triangle shooting.

NOPD Second District officers have arrested Quinton Skipper, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile male on one count each of armed robbery in a carjacking.

Police added more charges after their Jan. 11 arrest, as police linked them to other Uptown carjackings, including two on Jan. 10: In Broadmoor, a gray 2021 Hyundai Elantra was stolen at gunpoint at about 10:30 p.m. About 40 minutes later, a man driving the gray sedan tried to carjack two men in the Freret neighborhood.

Skipper is accused in two other incidents. One is an unarmed carjacking in the Lower Garden District on Jan. 7. In that incident, a woman was forced out of her car at Camp and Euterpe streets at about 3:15 p.m. He is also a suspect in an attempted armed carjacking on Jan. 10 in the 2200 block of Gen. Pershing Street.

Sheriff’s Office records show that Skipper is held on charges including three counts of armed robbery, four counts of attempted armed robbery, a carjacking and a vehicle theft. He remained jailed Tuesday (Jan. 25) on $510,000 bail.

On Jan. 16, NOPD Second District officers arrested Keyhaid McGee, 18, on one count of principal to an armed robbery. The incident occurred on Jan. 15 in the 2200 block of Audubon Street, where a woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint by two men and later recovered near Yulman Stadium. McGee remained jailed Tuesday, with his bond set for $45,000.

On Jan. 12, NOPD Sixth District detectives obtained arrest warrants for Jeremy Mills, 34, and Anthony Warren, 41, for one count each of first-degree robbery and aggravated battery. The incident occurred on Jan. 10 in the 1600 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Police said they were arguing with a 30-year-old man when, at about 10 a.m., one of the men stabbed the victim. The other got into the victim’s car and tried to drive away but crashed the car after the victim jumped in to stop him.

On Jan. 13, NOPD Sixth District officers arrested Kentrail Toney, 45, on one count of second-degree battery and one count of illegal use of a firearm in a shooting on Jan. 10 in the 2100 block of South Derbigny Street.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.