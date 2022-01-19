Emergency water main repair starts up again on Thursday

From the Sewerage & Water Board

Beginning around 9 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 20), the Sewerage & Water Board will resume emergency repairs on a 48-inch water main in the 8100 block of Panola Street between South Carrollton Avenue and Dublin Street.

While the work takes place, water users in the Central Carrollton, Fontainebleau, Black Pearl, University Area and Uptown neighborhoods may experience lower than normal water pressure. A map of the total affected area is above.

Before crews can repair this large water main, the damaged section must be empty. During an initial test closure on Monday (Jan. 17), S&WB noted that Children’s Hospital experienced low pressure on upper floors. Crews reversed the closure and have identified an alternative way to isolate the main.

Thursday’s work will begin with a second test closure. We will remain in close contact with Children’s Hospital and all critical care facilities within the potential impact area throughout the repair.

This closure was originally scheduled for Feb. 7, but due to the severity of the leak and the location, this repair has become an emergency.

Customers experiencing low or no water pressure should always call our Emergency Call Center at 504-52-WATER. We are open 24/7 to serve you.