Man shot to death in Hoffman Triangle

A man was shot to death Tuesday night (Nov. 30) in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

NOPD Sixth District officers responded to shots fired in the 3800 block of Washington Avenue just before 9:10 p.m. Officers discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound. Medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and the notification of family.

Homicide Detective James Fyfe is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information regarding this incident, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.