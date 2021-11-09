Ursuline Academy announces Fall Festival with lawn concert on Nov. 14 (sponsored)

The concert on the lawn at Ursuline Academy in New Orleans will feature three performances: The Hundreds Brass Band — The Original Pinettes — Charmaine Neville.

Here in New Orleans, festivals play an essential role in celebrating our unique culture. After a year of virtual concerts and drive-by events, fall 2021 is finally gearing up for the return of live gatherings.

Ursuline Academy is joining in the revelry with a Fall Festival on State Street featuring music, food and fun. Ursuline will kick off its inaugural Fall Festival on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 5 p.m. with a musical celebration featuring live performances from three of New Orleans’ most beloved bands.

“After more than a year of cancelled events as a result of the pandemic, we’re excited to welcome the community back to campus to connect and celebrate,” said Dr. Karen G. Jakuback, Ursuline Academy’s president. “With the pandemic and Hurricane Ida, it has been a tough year. We feel strongly that a traditional New Orleans gathering celebrating our music through togetherness is an important milestone marking the recovery of our community.”

The outdoor stage will host live performances from The Hundreds Brass Band, The Original Pinettes and Charmaine Neville. A book fair, food trucks, bounce houses, and arts and crafts make Fall Fest on State fun for the whole family.

WHERE: The entirely outdoor festival will take place on the lawn at Ursuline Academy: 2635 State St., New Orleans, LA 70118

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 14, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

TICKETS: This event is ticketed with general admission of $25 for adults. Tickets for children and students with an ID are $10. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at www.uanola.org.

Charmaine Neville is a member of a famous New Orleans music family that includes the Neville Brothers. The daughter of Charles Neville, she is currently the leader and lead singer of the Charmaine Neville Band, a jazz/funk band based in New Orleans.

The Original Pinettes Brass Band, the only all-female Brass Band in the universe, was formed by Jefferey Herbert in 1991. Each member was born and raised in New Orleans and attended St. Mary’s Academy High School, the historically Black all-girls Catholic school. Beginning with 16 or more members, The Original Pinettes now includes not only St. Mary’s women but other female musicians around the city.

Combining energetic performance with raw talent, The Hundreds Brass Band and their music are paving the way as an influential jazz band for the modern generation. The Hundreds catalog consists of cover tunes and original contemporary jazz songs.

Ursuline Academy New Orleans was the first all-girls Catholic school in the nation. Today our legacy continues to inspire girls to confidently blaze their own trails. Our school community — thriving with people from different backgrounds, beliefs and talents — fuels every girl’s success.

