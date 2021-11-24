Three teens are arrested in armed carjackings after police chase

The New Orleans Police Department on Monday (Nov. 22) arrested three juveniles in the investigation of an armed carjacking in the Freret neighborhood.

At 12:55 p.m., NOPD Second District officers responded to a call of an armed carjacking at Freret and Soniat streets. The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was robbed of her black Mazda vehicle at gunpoint by three male teenagers.

The carjackers reportedly fled in the victim’s vehicle, followed by a white Volvo SUV that had been reported stolen in an Uptown armed carjacking incident the previous day.

Soon after Monday’s carjacking, officers located both stolen vehicles on Apricot Street in Hollygrove. When police arrived, the suspects quickly fled the scene in the white Volvo SUV.

The officers pursued them to Mid-City, where the teens struck a tree. The NOPD stated that, because the teens were wanted in the commission of a violent crime, a vehicle pursuit was requested by officers and approved by rank.

The pursuit concluded just after 2 p.m. at Canal and South Salcedo streets, where the suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers apprehended the suspects a short time later. Officers also recovered a firearm believed to have been involved in the incident.

The suspects were transported to the University Medical Center to check for injuries from the crash. No injuries were reported.

Upon release from the hospital, the suspects were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges related to the two armed carjackings and the pursuit.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.