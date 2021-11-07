Suspect arrested in string of armed robberies

On Thursday (Nov. 4), the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals arrested Irvin Fox, 19, in the investigation of two armed robbery incidents in Uptown neighborhoods.

Through investigation, NOPD Sixth District detectives developed and positively identified Fox as a suspect in an Oct. 17 armed robbery at Gen. Taylor and Carondelet streets and another on Oct. 19 at Loyola Avenue and Toledano Street. Arrest warrants were obtained for Fox in both incidents.

On Nov. 4, VOWS and U.S. Marshals assisted NOPD Sixth District detectives to locate and arrest Fox. Fox was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of armed robbery in these incidents.

via NOPD

Detectives also obtained a search warrant for Fox’s residence and, upon execution of the warrant, located four firearms. Two of the guns had been reported stolen outside of Orleans Parish. Additionally, property reported stolen in additional crimes was also found inside of the residence.

Fox was additionally charged with two counts of auto burglary and one count of auto theft. He remained jailed Sunday (Nov. 7) on $177,500 bond.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.