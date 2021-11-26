Shop local on Small Business Satuday

Making shopping local your holiday tradition, beginning with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.

Shopping small can be a big deal, and not only because you avoid the crowds and frenzy. When consumers make the choice to shop small and support local businesses, purchases have thee times the impact, according to StayLocal.org. That’s because funds recirculate in the local economy longer.

Here’s some deals you can find local businesses. For more information, see here.

Small Business Saturday deals and events

Magazine Street Holiday Market. Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a variety of local shopping on Magazine Street. For a list of featured stops, click here.

Arts Council Arts Market. Nov. 27 & 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An established New Orleans open-air marketplace of affordable, one-of-a-kind art in Marsalis Harmony Park, 8211 S. Claiborne Ave. Details here.

This is how we roll. The Bike Shop at 4711 Freret St. is offering 20% off all bikes, discounts on Kali Helmets, discounts on Chrome Bags. Discounts offered on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, only.

It’s a cinch. Visit the boutique Dark Garden Corsetry at 3528 Magazine St. on Nov. 26, 27 or 28 to redeem free upgrades on all ready-to-wear and made-to-order corsets.

Give a gift that gives back. Windowsill Pies on Freret Street will donate 30% of merchandise sales on Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday, to Hurricane Ida relief. Serve up classics like diner coffee mugs or pie servers, or choose locally designed cards or T-shirts. Coffee with Amanda. Be serenaded by Amanda Shaw while you drink small batch, locally roasted coffee and support Hurricane Ida relief on the front porch of CR Coffee on Magazine St. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Small Biz Saturday.