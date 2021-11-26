Shop local on Small Business Satuday

Making shopping local your holiday tradition, beginning with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.
Shopping small can be a big deal, and not only because you avoid the crowds and frenzy. When consumers make the choice to shop small and support local businesses, purchases have thee times the impact, according to StayLocal.org. That’s because funds recirculate in the local economy longer.
Here’s some deals you can find local businesses. For more information, see here.
Small Business Saturday deals and events
Magazine Street Holiday Market. Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a variety of local shopping on Magazine Street. For a list of featured stops, click here.
Arts Council Arts Market. Nov. 27 & 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An established New Orleans open-air marketplace of affordable, one-of-a-kind art in Marsalis Harmony Park, 8211 S. Claiborne Ave. Details here.
This is how we roll. The Bike Shop at 4711 Freret St. is offering 20% off all bikes, discounts on Kali Helmets, discounts on Chrome Bags. Discounts offered on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, only.
Give a gift that gives back. Windowsill Pies on Freret Street will donate 30% of merchandise sales on Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday, to Hurricane Ida relief. Serve up classics like diner coffee mugs or pie servers, or choose locally designed cards or T-shirts.
Coffee with Amanda. Be serenaded by Amanda Shaw while you drink small batch, locally roasted coffee and support Hurricane Ida relief on the front porch of CR Coffee on Magazine St. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Small Biz Saturday.
Pawsome deals. NOLA’s Finest Pet Care offers in-home pet care services and locally designed art gifts for pet lovers.
Plants, art and more. Handmade and vintage goods will be available at New Orleans Green’s pop up in Fontainebleau. Saturday, Nov 27. See link for location.
Keep it clean, and sustainable. Shop distinctive, sustainable home products plus a raffle to win a Common Good cleaning supply starter kit at Vintage Green Review only on Small Business Saturday. Hours extended until 7 p.m. and live music on the porch.
Lovin’ the Leaf. Shop the Maple Leaf Bar online for long- and short-sleeved T’s, sock hats and more. They make great reminders that live music is back!
Take gift giving to new heights. Give a New Orleans Aerial Tours and Flight Training Big Easy or Lights at Night tour, or a Discovery Flight and save 20% Redeem code GIFTNOLA at checkout on Small Business Saturday only. Terms and conditions apply.
Seconds, please. RicRack resale store in Central City inspires creativity this Small Business Saturday. Purchase $20 gift cards for $15 and $100 gift cards for $80. Proceeds support scholarships for kids’ sewing instruction.