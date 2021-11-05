Registration is open for Grow Dat Youth Farm produce boxes (sponsored)

Sign up to pick up a box of produce at the farm each week.

The CSA program is Community Supported Agriculture, the Farm Share initiative is an opportunity for customers to enjoy chemical-free, fresh produce while investing in the Grow Dat farm and youth leadership program. This locally grown produce box runs for 29 weeks and allows flexibility for pick up at their farm located in City Park. SNAP registration is also available, reach out for more information.

“We envision a vibrant New Orleans where youth and adults transform their communities, their environment, and themselves by engaging in the meaningful work of growing healthy food”

The Farm Share initiative is a way for the community to become “member-investors” who receive a portion of the farm’s harvest every week. For decades, CSAs have supported small-scale farmers and strengthened local food systems. Members experience the seasonal fluctuations of the farm’s produce, a process that teaches consumers more about the natural cycles of food production.

Deep rooted values with a love for the City and the land that serves it. Making a commitment to New Orleans by championing sustainability, youth leadership, inclusion & multiculturalism, and food justice. Grow Dat believes leadership development is both a process of personal transformation and collective action.

Community members from all backgrounds work together to grow food, educate and inspire youth and adults, and build power to create personal, social, and environmental change. Collaborating to bring high quality events and workshops that are open to the public.

At Grow Dat, all Farm Share proceeds support our youth program, which nurtures the leadership skills of teenagers employed in the meaningful work of growing healthy food.

How Does It Work?

Duration: Farm Shares run for 29 weeks, from November 10, 2021 – June 25, 2022.

Pickup: Members are responsible for picking up their weekly produce box at our farm site in City Park on Wednesday evenings (3-6pm) or Saturday mornings (9am-12pm); members may choose pickup day while availability lasts at 150 Zachary Taylor Dr, New Orleans, LA, 70124.

Important Note: Farm Shares will be suspended during the following: Thanksgiving week (November 24 + 27), winter holidays (December 22, 25, 29 and January 1), and the week leading up to Mardi Gras (February 23 + 26).

If you or a friend can’t pick-up your box for a given week, you have the option of donating that week’s share to Grow Dat youth and their families.

Memberships Include: Your share will consist of a variety of vegetables and herbs sustainably grown on our farm and will change on a weekly basis. One share will generally supply a family of 2-4 for a week (depending on a family’s weekly vegetable intake). Check out some easy recipes to make delicious and healthy meals.

Youth Programs

Interested individuals ages 15-21 are encouraged to apply for leadership programs. Each spring, from January to June, youth from across New Orleans work to learn how to grow food and gain valuable leadership skills. Working with 12 partner schools and organizations, such as SciHigh, Benjamin Franklin High School, Next Level NOLA and Opportunities Academy.

You can apply to work on a sustainable urban farm in City Park, work on field trips, workshops, and cooking classes. Graduates of the spring leadership program are also eligible to apply for The Advanced Leadership program; a paid position that elevates knowledge of sustainable agriculture and become Assistant Crew Leaders. Learn more and reach out by visiting the Grow Dat website.

Site Rentals

City Park has a natural historic ambiance, and the beautiful Eco-Campus provides a unique space for birthday parties, rehearsal dinners, holiday events and more.

With access to an on-site kitchen, and space for over 200+ people for events between the Eco-Campus and adjacent outdoor space, Growd Dat has it all. In addition to the covered campus area, our 7-acre site hosts several natural vistas and a birding corridor. Half-day and full-day rental packages are available. Prices start at $125 per hour, and vary depending upon length of event and number of people in attendance.

Grow Dat makes it easy, just reach out to the events coordinator, Cassie Reeves, for rental inquiries, additional questions or to set up a tour of our site. All proceeds from special events at Grow Dat support young New Orleans leaders as they grow 35,000 pounds of food for their community this year.

Donate Here

Donations are tax deductible and are greatly appreciated by the Grow Dat Youth Farm team. Every donation helps keep urban farming sustainable and ensures communities have access to fresh foods. To find out more information and donate, please visit the Grow Dat Youth Farm website.

Grow Dat Youth Farm

504-300-1132

150 Zachary Taylor Dr,

New Orleans, LA, 70124

info@growdatyouthfarm.org