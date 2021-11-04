Police seeking driver and vehicle in fatal hit-and-run on Claiborne Avenue

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance in locating and identifying those responsible for a fatal hit-and-run vehicle crash that occurred on Oct. 25 in the 2100 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

At about 6:50 a.m., a man was walking in the 2100 block of South Claiborne Avenue when he stepped into the travel lane of the roadway and was struck by the white vehicle pictured above.

The vehicle was traveling east at the time of the crash and fled the scene. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby medical facility, where he died.

Investigators are working to identify the vehicle pictured above, along with the driver. The wanted vehicle should have heavy front-end damage due to the impact of the crash.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured vehicle or its driver is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6207 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.